Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday’s strong cold front means a cool start to the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain is gone. The skies have cleared. Even with that sunshine, temperatures have hovered in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. The winds are starting to relax a bit, but they could occasionally gust to 30 at times through the evening hours.

Overnight, look for clear skies, lighter winds and chilly temperatures. We’ll be in the mid and upper 30s first thing Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Colder, quieter weather settles in fairly quickly behind the cold front. The first half of the work week will be filled with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will return to more seasonal averages by Thursday and Friday next week, ticking back up into the lower 60s.

More clouds, stray showers and mid 60s arrive for the following weekend.

Showers, strong winds will usher in colder air for the week. (WVLT)

