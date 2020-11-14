Sunny and mild this afternoon, Kyle says showers and wind for Sunday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up mostly clear skies and patches of fog this morning with wind and rain ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our clouds as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 66 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight the clouds will thicken and bring showers in by daybreak on Sunday. Sunday we’ll start off a bit warmer at 50 degrees.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area on Sunday. It’s going to be windy at times, especially Sunday morning when gusts could be 30 mph if not higher for the highest elevations.

Winds Sunday morning will be near 50 mph in some areas. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Through the day on Sunday the rain will pull away leaving a partly cloudy sky on Sunday night.

A cold front will give us a good blast of cooler air as we move into Monday. Monday we start off in the 30s and finish the day in the mid 50s for afternoon highs. We do have lots of sunshine building in for Monday afternoon.

The cooler air stays with us through the extended period as well as the sunshine. We shouldn’t have any rain to deal with until next weekend.

After a wet & windy Sunday, look for a clear and calm week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

