Survey: 75 percent of Tennesseans traveling by car for holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are right around the corner, and Tennesseans are still planning road trips, but AAA predicts that travel will not be as busy as year’s past.

Those who live in the volunteer state who plan to travel for the holidays have likely opted to drive.

“What we saw towards the end of the summer were that those who chose to travel, were traveling in their personal vehicle. That’s one trend that we do expect to see throughout the holiday travel season,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said.

In a survey conducted in October, AAA found that 75 percent of people in Tennessee prefer traveling in their own cars.

But traveling’s still expected to be down compared to last year because of the pandemic.

The number of people who feel good about traveling in the pandemic has gone up since the summer. But it is still slightly less than half at 47%.

The CDC does recommend that staying at home is the best way to stop the spread of the virus, but those who plan to hit the road should remember to stay sanitized!

Cooper suggests packing hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and your mask into an emergency kit and keeping it close by for easy access.

Of course, travelers should also make sure their car’s emergency kit is ready to go too.

“Some of those items to keep are things to keep you safe if you were to break down along your trip, like jumper cables, basic tool kits, simple things that you can use to do simple fixes on your car,” Cooper said.

