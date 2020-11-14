Suspect arrested in Detroit in connection to fatal Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal Linden Avenue Shooting that occurred November 7.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 20-year-old Milan Claypool of Detroit, Michigan has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Newell Lee of Knoxville.

The suspect was arrested in Detroit and is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Knoxville.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.