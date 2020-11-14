Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Detroit in connection to fatal Knoxville shooting

The suspect was arrested in Detroit and is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Knoxville.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal Linden Avenue Shooting that occurred November 7.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 20-year-old Milan Claypool of Detroit, Michigan has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Newell Lee of Knoxville.

The suspect was arrested in Detroit and is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Knoxville.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart