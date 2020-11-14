Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a four-month-old dead, WTVF reports.

Investigators said the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday near Couchville Pike. Firefighters on scene and said they found the baby, Messiah Hensley, in his father’s lap. 21-year-old Malcolm Hensley told investigators the baby was in a child safety seat, but investigators said the carrier was found face down against the driver’s side door and was not secured.

BREAKING: Malcolm Hensley, 21, has now been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and felony aggravated child abuse in connection with the early morning single-car crash on Bell Road near Couchville Pike that killed his 4-month-old son, Messiah. pic.twitter.com/7oiGc3DV24 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 13, 2020

Police said the vehicle Hensley was driving failed to negotiate curve, veered off the side of the road and hit a rock wall. Henlsey reportedly told police he swerved to avoid a deer, but investigators said there was no evidence to indicate a swerve.

Hensely was charged with vehicular homicide and felony aggravated child abuse.

