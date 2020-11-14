Tenn. man arrested after stabbing woman in the foot, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Friday after reportedly stabbing a woman in the foot, Johnson City police said.

Officers responded to apartments on Mel Circle after a woman called 911 alleging that 25-year-old Jason Smith had threatened to kill her with a knife before stabbing her.

WJHL reported that Smith resisted arrest, according to police.

Smith was charged with aggravated domestic assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond with an arraignment set for Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.