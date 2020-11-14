Advertisement

Tenn. man charged in 40-year-old sexual assault case

A Wilson County man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case that occurred more than 40 years ago, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.
Donald Haynes
Donald Haynes(TBI)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wilson County man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case that occurred more than 40 years ago, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.

In July, TBI said it began investigating allegations that a woman had been the victim of sexual assault decades ago when she was under the age of 13. Agents said information led them to Donald Haynes, who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim between June 1979 and November 1985 at his home in Wilson County.

A grand jury indicted Haynes on six counts of aggravated rape on November 10.

Haynes was arrested Friday and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

