Advertisement

Thanksgiving dinners served to more than 500 families as local ministry continues its outreach

Free Indeed International ministries gave turkey and fixings to more than 500 families
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the plan to start at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Founder and Director of Free Indeed International Ministries Theresa Fletcher pulled up to a line that stretched the length of the parking lot.

“It also tells us how many people were in need. That’s what it also tells us, and we were just so honored to be here and be a blessing to the community,” said an enthusiastic Fletcher.

That was just after 8 a.m.

In almost breakneck pace, Fletcher and her team helped out nearly 500 families, and the help only came to an end when they ran out of turkeys.

“That just shows what a great need there is. We’re already talking about next year, were going to get a thousand of them,” said Fletcher.

From the elderly, whose plans are upended because of COVID-19, to families who are struggling, the line stretched with stories of folks who weren’t sure if they were going to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Whatever we had we just wanted to be a blessing to the community so they can be joyful this Thanksgiving Day,” added Fletcher.

From turkeys and stuffing to peas and carrots, those who walked up to the tents along the asphalt parking lot left with smiles and thank yous to the group handing out the meals.

“We still lift up Jesus to the community, and we let them know that no matter what’s going on with them, that you are still loved by the almighty God,” said Fletcher.

As Fletcher handed out the turkeys and bags of sides, she offered any and all a prayer for the day, hoping that this small act would turn someone’s fortune around.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart