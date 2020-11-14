Thanksgiving dinners served to more than 500 families as local ministry continues its outreach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the plan to start at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Founder and Director of Free Indeed International Ministries Theresa Fletcher pulled up to a line that stretched the length of the parking lot.

“It also tells us how many people were in need. That’s what it also tells us, and we were just so honored to be here and be a blessing to the community,” said an enthusiastic Fletcher.

That was just after 8 a.m.

In almost breakneck pace, Fletcher and her team helped out nearly 500 families, and the help only came to an end when they ran out of turkeys.

“That just shows what a great need there is. We’re already talking about next year, were going to get a thousand of them,” said Fletcher.

From the elderly, whose plans are upended because of COVID-19, to families who are struggling, the line stretched with stories of folks who weren’t sure if they were going to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Whatever we had we just wanted to be a blessing to the community so they can be joyful this Thanksgiving Day,” added Fletcher.

From turkeys and stuffing to peas and carrots, those who walked up to the tents along the asphalt parking lot left with smiles and thank yous to the group handing out the meals.

“We still lift up Jesus to the community, and we let them know that no matter what’s going on with them, that you are still loved by the almighty God,” said Fletcher.

As Fletcher handed out the turkeys and bags of sides, she offered any and all a prayer for the day, hoping that this small act would turn someone’s fortune around.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.