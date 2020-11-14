The Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 13 with more than 40 food trucks.

The festival brings together food, fun and the mountains for a weekend of fun.

The festival will bring the food trucks to the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tenn.

To attend, you’ll park at Smoky Mountain River Rat and be shuttled over to the resort for a day by the river, complete with food, campfires, drinks and more.

The festival will continue through Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit the website here.

