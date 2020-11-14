Advertisement

The Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

The Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 13 with more than 40 food trucks.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 13 with more than 40 food trucks.

The festival brings together food, fun and the mountains for a weekend of fun.

The festival will bring the food trucks to the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tenn.

To attend, you’ll park at Smoky Mountain River Rat and be shuttled over to the resort for a day by the river, complete with food, campfires, drinks and more.

The festival will continue through Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart