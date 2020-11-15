3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Friday.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Thursday, WECT reported.
A 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Carolina Beach Road. Investigators said he later died after being taken to an area hospital.
As of Sunday, three people had been arrested in connection to the incident, with one person still wanted.
The charges include:
- Thomas Dean Duran, 18
- First-Degree Murder
- Taytum Krysteene Herrick, 20
- Accessory after the Fact
- Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19
- Accessory after the Fact
Active Warrant for Arrest:
- Laron Lee Carter
