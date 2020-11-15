Advertisement

3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Friday.
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Friday.(WECT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Thursday, WECT reported.

A 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Carolina Beach Road. Investigators said he later died after being taken to an area hospital.

As of Sunday, three people had been arrested in connection to the incident, with one person still wanted.

The charges include:

  • Thomas Dean Duran, 18
    • First-Degree Murder
  • Taytum Krysteene Herrick, 20
    • Accessory after the Fact
  • Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19
    • Accessory after the Fact

Active Warrant for Arrest:

  • Laron Lee Carter

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home