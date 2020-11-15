3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart left a 17-year-old dead Thursday, WECT reported.

A 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Carolina Beach Road. Investigators said he later died after being taken to an area hospital.

As of Sunday, three people had been arrested in connection to the incident, with one person still wanted.

The charges include:

Thomas Dean Duran, 18 First-Degree Murder

Taytum Krysteene Herrick, 20 Accessory after the Fact

Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19 Accessory after the Fact



Active Warrant for Arrest:

Laron Lee Carter

