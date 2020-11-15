Advertisement

Caught on camera: Burglar takes time to make pizza while robbing Calif. store

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FULLERTON, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A burglary suspect in California was arrested after security video showed him making himself a pizza dinner after stealing $500 in cash.

Police say they have arrested the unidentified man accused of breaking into Big Slice Pizza in Fullerton, California, last Sunday morning. Surveillance video shared by police showed the suspect measure out dough for a pizza, while wearing gloves for food safety.

“He tried to make a pizza. He tried to make something for himself. Maybe he was hungry,” manager Rafael Calles said.

Calles can joke about the incident now, with the suspect in custody, but when the crew came to work after the break in, they discovered cash drawers containing $500 had been stolen. Electronics, tools, a few six packs of beer and a delivery car were also gone.

“Seventeen years of business, first time it happened. For us, it was a big hit because we had to close the store, make a report, call service to restore the service for the store, so we can keep in operation,” Calles said.

Police told the manager the suspect forced the patio door open and brought a toy gun with him. He also spent more than two hours in the store. But it’s the images of him working two balls of dough like any experienced pizza maker that have everybody talking.

“Yeah, it’s kind of funny, but hey, we got hit, and it’s not nice. It’s not right,” Calles said.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen items, including the delivery car.

