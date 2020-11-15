Driver, alligator walk away from car crash in Florida

COCOA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Florida police say all parties survived after a motorist hit an alligator in Cocoa.

Police said on Twitter that the driver hit the gator after it crawled onto U.S. 1. “He wandered into dangerous territory,” police said.

Despite the crash, both the driver and the alligator made it out safe.

Police reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a wildlife officer took the alligator to a safer place.

The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam pic.twitter.com/y4dackunxF — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) November 13, 2020

