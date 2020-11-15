Driver, alligator walk away from car crash in Florida
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COCOA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Florida police say all parties survived after a motorist hit an alligator in Cocoa.
Police said on Twitter that the driver hit the gator after it crawled onto U.S. 1. “He wandered into dangerous territory,” police said.
Despite the crash, both the driver and the alligator made it out safe.
Police reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a wildlife officer took the alligator to a safer place.
