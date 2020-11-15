Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in a shooting in South Carolina Saturday night.

Officers were called to a shooting on the 1000 block of Marilyn Avenue where they found 61-year-old Raymond Davis, 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis dead at the scene.

WIS reported an autopsy for the victims has been scheduled for later this week.

