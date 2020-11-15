Advertisement

Florida firefighter’s wife dies in house fire

A community in South Florida is in mourning after a firefighter's wife died in a house fire Tuesday.
File image: WHSV
File image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A community in South Florida is in mourning after a firefighter’s wife died in a house fire Tuesday.

WTSP reported that firefighter Corey Logan was working at an area fire station when he got a Ring notification on his phone. It showed a neighbor banging on his front door.

Logan, and a coworker Christopher Morales, left immediately and headed to his house. On the way there, they were notified of a fire at his address.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the home, and Logan’s wife, Rose, was still inside.

Unfortunately, she passed away as a result of the fire.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the news Wednesday.

“On behalf of the #MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences. At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss,” the department said on Twitter.

Morales launched a GoFundMe page for the Logan family.

