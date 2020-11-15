Advertisement

Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.
(KOSA)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AP) - The Heisman Trophy will be presented January 5 without the usual ceremony held in New York City. The finalists will be revealed on Dec. 24.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline to vote for the Heisman is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville police have charged a man connected to an early morning crash that left a...
Tenn. baby killed in crash, father charged
KPD searching for man accused of robbing store at gunpoint
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knoxville radio personality, Billy Kidd
Even with the sunshine, highs will plunge into the 50s this week.
Even with sunshine, temperatures stay cool this week

Latest News

To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home
nd nurses
North Dakota says health workers with COVID-19 who don’t show symptoms can keep working
Nashville store clerk saves baby from car after parents overdose
Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart