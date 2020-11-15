KCSO K-9 “ARGO” celebrates 9th birthday
Argo will celebrate his special day alongside his handler Sgt. James Troutt and lots of treats.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Argo” celebrated his ninth birthday Sunday, November 15.
“Thanks ARGO for the hard work and dedication to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, you deserve a relaxing day filled with extra treats!" KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a Facebook post.
