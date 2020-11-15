Advertisement

KCSO K-9 “ARGO” celebrates 9th birthday

Argo will celebrate his special day alongside his handler Sgt. James Troutt and lots of treats.
Argo is celebrating his 9th birthday
Argo is celebrating his 9th birthday
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Argo” celebrated his ninth birthday Sunday, November 15.

Argo will celebrate his special day alongside his handler Sgt. James Troutt and lots of treats.

“Thanks ARGO for the hard work and dedication to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, you deserve a relaxing day filled with extra treats!" KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Lyon would like to wish K-9 “ARGO” a very Happy 9th Birthday! “ARGO” works...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 15, 2020

