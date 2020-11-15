KCSO K-9 “ARGO” celebrates 9th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Argo” celebrated his ninth birthday Sunday, November 15.

Argo will celebrate his special day alongside his handler Sgt. James Troutt and lots of treats.

“Thanks ARGO for the hard work and dedication to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, you deserve a relaxing day filled with extra treats!" KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a Facebook post.

