More than 1,500 KUB customers without power after heavy rain, winds
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers were without power following strong winds and rain Sunday afternoon.
As of Sunday afternoon, KUB reported 1,574 customers were without power.
According to the outage map, around 1,100 KUB customers in Knox County were without power.
