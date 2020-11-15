More than 1,500 KUB customers without power after heavy rain, winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers were without power following strong winds and rain Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday afternoon, KUB reported 1,574 customers were without power.

There are currently 1,574 customers without power in our service territory. We have activated additional crews to help quickly and safely restore power. To report outages and get more information on restoration efforts, visit https://t.co/0qLve48Gnv. pic.twitter.com/48DF0cT0cd — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) November 15, 2020

According to the outage map, around 1,100 KUB customers in Knox County were without power.

