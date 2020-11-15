Nashville police officer charged with murder in 2018 shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville police officer hired after fatally shooting someone as a security guard in October 2018 is now charged with second-degree murder in the death.

The white officer, Nathan Glass, faces an indictment in the death of Deangelo Knox, a Black man who was in a shootout with a car outside the restaurant where Glass was working security.

The indictment was filed Thursday. A former assistant prosecutor determined in February 2019 that video footage wasn’t clear on Glass’s claim that Knox’s gun was pointed at him.

Knox’s family attorney disputes that. Late last month, police decommissioned Glass over social media posts that Knox’s family attorney called racist and violent.

