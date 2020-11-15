Advertisement

Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US

A new report released from WalletHub claims Tennessee is among the fattest state in the nation.
(WAGM)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The report, which used data from the CDC, said Tennessee was fifth in the nation for percent of obese adults.

Source: WalletHub

West Virginia takes the top spot in the report, with Utah at the bottom.

“WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness,” the report said.

View the full list here.

