Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report released from WalletHub claims Tennessee is among the fattest state in the nation.

The report, which used data from the CDC, said Tennessee was fifth in the nation for percent of obese adults.

West Virginia takes the top spot in the report, with Utah at the bottom.

“WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness,” the report said.

View the full list here.

