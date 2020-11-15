Teen brothers arrested after body found in Florida orange grove

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after the body of a 21-year-old man was found in an orange grove in Polk County.

The body of Danne Frazier, who was reported missing by family Nov. 4, was found in a grove off Helicopter Road in Lake Wales.

The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old Jo Lobato and 18-year-old Angel Lobato after receiving a tip.

The two were wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, giving false information during a capital felony, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of capital investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

WTSP reported that jail records show Angel Lobato faces charges of robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon and first-degree murder. Charges appear not to have been filed for Jo Lobato.

