Texas 4-year-old loses both parents to covid-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WVLT/KXAN) - A four-year-old in San Antonio, Texas has lost both his mother and father to COVID-19, KXAN reports.

Raiden Gonzalez' mother Mariah died in October just months after his father died. The death of his mother comes days before Raiden’s fifth birthday.

“Raiden being left behind, it’s very hard,” says grandmother Rozie Salinas.

The family hopes to still help him celebrate with a drive by birthday parade.

Raiden’s great-aunt says, “We’ve lost two people now to COVID-19 and I can’t emphasize enough the severity, the seriousness and the hurt that this pandemic can cause, so wear your mask, be safe.”

Next week, Raiden turns five. His Nana is asking for everyone to rally around the young man to help celebrate with a drive-by ‘Roar and Wave’ parade to help lift his spirits. 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/rtbwQ5x4m4 — Alejandra Guzman (@AlejandraG_TV) November 13, 2020

Texas is the first state in the U.S. to surpass one million coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.