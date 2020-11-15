Advertisement

Texas 4-year-old loses both parents to covid-19

By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WVLT/KXAN) - A four-year-old in San Antonio, Texas has lost both his mother and father to COVID-19, KXAN reports.

Raiden Gonzalez' mother Mariah died in October just months after his father died. The death of his mother comes days before Raiden’s fifth birthday.

“Raiden being left behind, it’s very hard,” says grandmother Rozie Salinas.

The family hopes to still help him celebrate with a drive by birthday parade.

Raiden’s great-aunt says, “We’ve lost two people now to COVID-19 and I can’t emphasize enough the severity, the seriousness and the hurt that this pandemic can cause, so wear your mask, be safe.”

Texas is the first state in the U.S. to surpass one million coronavirus cases.

