6-year-old student struck in face by bullet at North Carolina school

The parents of the child who was shot said a 9mm bullet went through their son’s mouth. The child is now in stable condition but is currently not able to talk.
The Brunswick County School system told parents they have “no need to worry” and that students...
The Brunswick County School system told parents they have “no need to worry” and that students would be safe on school grounds.(Brunswick County Schools)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WVLT) - Parents of students of a North Carolina school are rattled after a 6-year-old student was struck in the face by a bullet at the school.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t believe there was malicious intent involved in the shooting. Investigators said they believe the incident happened after someone in the are shot a gun on private property.

Parents of students at the school expressed concern over how the school handled the situation.

Melissa and Eric Clark, parents of a six-year-old student at the school told WECT they got a call from the school saying they were investigating a fall from a student.

“But they said there was going to be a crisis team on Monday for the kids, there was an investigation. And I’m like... over a fall," Melissa Clark told WECT.

The parents of the child who was shot said a 9mm bullet went through their son’s mouth. The child is now in stable condition but is currently not able to talk.

The Brunswick County School system told parents they have “no need to worry” and that students would be safe on school grounds.

“Student and staff safety is and will always be the top priority in Brunswick County Schools and we continue to look for ways to ensure that safety on school grounds," school officials said in a statement.

