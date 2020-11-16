Advertisement

Alaska Airlines jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged and the plane remained in Yakutat on Sunday.
(Mike Nederbrock)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKUTAT, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane.

The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska.

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured.

The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged and the plane remained in Yakutat on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state