American Kennel Club reveals common Thanksgiving foods to share with your dog, foods to avoid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is next week and the American Kennel Club wants to remind everyone that not all of the tasty side dishes are safe for their furry friends.

Doctors said Thanksgiving coincides with an uptick in emergency vet visits across the country because of the extra, often unsafe “human” food that dogs end up consuming at this time of year.

According to the American Kennel Club, pet owners should avoid feeding their pets the following foods:

Turkey bones

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate and sweets

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods with spices

According to the American Kennel Club, the following foods are okay to share with pets:

Sweet potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Turkey meat

Green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin

If your pet gets into something they shouldn’t, you are advised to seek help right away. In the event of an emergency, contact the Pet Poison Helpline or your local vet that offers weekend and after-hours services.

