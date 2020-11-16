American Kennel Club reveals common Thanksgiving foods to share with your dog, foods to avoid
Doctors said Thanksgiving coincides with an uptick in emergency vet visits across the country because of the extra, often unsafe “human” food that dogs end up consuming at this time of year.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is next week and the American Kennel Club wants to remind everyone that not all of the tasty side dishes are safe for their furry friends.
According to the American Kennel Club, pet owners should avoid feeding their pets the following foods:
Turkey bones
Stuffing
Casseroles
Mashed potatoes
Creamed peas
Chocolate and sweets
Alcoholic beverages
Raisins and grapes
Onions, scallions and garlic
Ham
Yeast dough
Fatty foods
Foods with spices
According to the American Kennel Club, the following foods are okay to share with pets:
Sweet potatoes
Potatoes
Apples
Turkey meat
Green beans
Plain peas
Pumpkin
If your pet gets into something they shouldn’t, you are advised to seek help right away. In the event of an emergency, contact the Pet Poison Helpline or your local vet that offers weekend and after-hours services.
