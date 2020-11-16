Anthony Stewart, UT-Martin Basketball coach, found dead at 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anthony Stewart, the head basketball coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin, was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks. He was 50 years old.

According to CBS News, The cause of Stewart’s death has not been disclosed. School officials told the team about Stewart’s death late Sunday afternoon.

Originally from Akron, Ohio, Stewart played basketball and baseball at Mount Union. He began coaching in 2001 at Columbus State Community College. He was an assistant at Long Beach State from 2004-2006, Wyoming, Southern Illinois and Ohio University

One of his sons, Parker Stewart, recently transferred from the University of Pittsburgh after the 2017-2018 season. He was voted pre-season All-Ohio Valley Conference ahead of this season.

MBB: UT Martin mourns the passing of @SkyhawkHoops head coach Anthony Stewart https://t.co/tkKzl7vrwW — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) November 15, 2020

