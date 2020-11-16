Antibotic use in babies linked to ongoing illnessess, conditions, study finds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Antibiotic use in children under two may lead to the child suffering more ongoing illnesses or conditions later in their lives, according to a new study,

The Mayo Clinic Proceedings reported children younger than two-years-old who received one dose of antibiotics were more likely to suffer from asthma, eczema, hay fever, food allergies, celiac disease and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Mayo Clinic study also found children under two who received antibiotics were more likely to experience problems with their weight.

Researchers said higher doses of antibiotics or multiple treatments below the age of two was associated with the child suffering from multiple conditions.

“We want to emphasize that this study shows association, not causation, of these conditions,” said senior study author Nathan LeBrasseur, a researcher at Mayo Clinic’s Center on Aging. “These findings offer the opportunity to target future research to determine more reliable and safer approaches to timing, dosing and types of antibiotics for children in this age group.”

One of the most common antibiotic prescriptions distributed by doctors is penicillin. According to the study, the antibiotic was linked to an “increased risk for asthma and overweight in both sexes, celiac disease and ADHD in girls and obesity in boys, whereas they were associated with reduced risk for autism in girls.”

The antibiotic, cephalosporin, was linked to a greater risk for autism and food allergies, the Mayo Clinic reported.

Researchers said future studies are needed to officially determine why antibiotics would have such an impact, but experts believe it may be associated with the disruption of the bacteria in a baby’s gut while taking antibiotics.

“When antibiotics were first developed and deployed, the overwhelming consideration was control of pathogens. We now realize that their widespread application has considerable collateral effect on the microbiome, which may be of special importance in developing children,” the study said.

