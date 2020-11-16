Balcony fire draws Rural Metro to apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro responded to a balcony fire around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a release, residents at an apartment called 911 after they tried to extinguish a fire on their balcony at around 9 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers. The fire didn’t damage the rest of the apartment.

Rural Metro said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

