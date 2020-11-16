CBS matchup: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Nov. 21 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Nov. 21 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the SEC, the game has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program.
The game was originally scheduled to air on CBS Network at 3:30 p.m. E.T.
No information has been released on a postponement date.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.