Chilly start to the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front blew into town Sunday, and now the colder air is settling in. We’ll actually feel some wind chills at times, but at least it’s all clear for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday is a beautiful, sunny day. We’re a few degrees below average, so really not too bad. The high today is 57 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight stays clear, and patchy frost tries to develop with a low of 35 degrees. The wind is light at first, but occasional gusts can help to keep frost from forming, unfortunately it makes us feel colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusts 15 to 20 mph for most, stronger in the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

Tuesday is mostly sunny, with a few clouds passing by our area, as a little chilly reinforcement arrives. You’ll feel this with the wind, as gusts reach 15 to 20 mph at times. Now, that’s no where near Sunday’s gusts, but it’s enough to make it feel about 4 degrees colder, with a high of 55 degrees.

We’ll have more frost and freezing temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Wednesday’s high will be around 54 degrees and still sunny.

We’re closer to seasonable on Thursday, near 60 degrees and still sunny.

Friday into the weekend continues to warm to mid 60s, but clouds slowly increase. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slowly becoming mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible.

Scattered showers arrive Monday, with another cold front on the way.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

