Advertisement

‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts today in Tennessee

A statewide campaign kicks off today to keep you and your loved ones safe during the Thanksgiving holiday, WTVF reported.
(KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A statewide campaign kicks off today to keep you and your loved ones safe during the Thanksgiving holiday, WTVF reported.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign involves police departments, sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers across the state providing enforcement of seat belt laws.

Troopers say seat belt usage has been a problem this year following record-high usage in recent years.

According to THP this year, 1,054 people have died on Tennessee roads. Fifty-one more people killed were not wearing seat belts compared with last year.

Nighttime enforcement is a big part of the campaign with national data showing more than half of crash deaths at night were people not wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state