‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts today in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A statewide campaign kicks off today to keep you and your loved ones safe during the Thanksgiving holiday, WTVF reported.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign involves police departments, sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers across the state providing enforcement of seat belt laws.

Troopers say seat belt usage has been a problem this year following record-high usage in recent years.

According to THP this year, 1,054 people have died on Tennessee roads. Fifty-one more people killed were not wearing seat belts compared with last year.

Nighttime enforcement is a big part of the campaign with national data showing more than half of crash deaths at night were people not wearing their seatbelts.

