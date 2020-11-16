COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes
The Tennessee Department of Health reported more deaths and COVID-19 cases at area long-term care facilities in East Tennessee.
As of Monday, November 16, there were 17 additional deaths across multiple nursing homes:
- 2 - NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge
- 4 - Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Grainger County
- 1- The Heritage Center in Morristown
- 4 - Arbor Terrace in Knoxville
- 1 - Holston Health & Rehabilitation Center, 8916 Boyd’s Bridge Pike Knoxville
- 1 - NHC Place in Knoxville
- 1 - Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation
- 1 - Madisonville Health and Rehab Center
- 1 - Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Health officials also reported new clusters of COVID-19 cases.
- 23 new cases at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge
- 18 new cases at Arbor Terrace in Knoxville
- 17 new cases at Jefferson Park in Dandridge
