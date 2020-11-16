COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported more deaths and COVID-19 cases at area long-term care facilities in East Tennessee.

As of Monday, November 16, there were 17 additional deaths across multiple nursing homes:

2 - NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge

4 - Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Grainger County

1- The Heritage Center in Morristown

4 - Arbor Terrace in Knoxville

1 - Holston Health & Rehabilitation Center, 8916 Boyd’s Bridge Pike Knoxville

1 - NHC Place in Knoxville

1 - Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation

1 - Madisonville Health and Rehab Center

1 - Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Health officials also reported new clusters of COVID-19 cases.

23 new cases at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge

18 new cases at Arbor Terrace in Knoxville

17 new cases at Jefferson Park in Dandridge

You can view the numbers here.

