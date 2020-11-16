Advertisement

Coyote sightings spark concern for pets in Powell community

In Powell, residents are on high alert after they say they’ve seen a spike in coyote sightings since around August.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In Powell, residents are on high alert after they say they’ve seen a spike in coyote sightings since around August. Some fear that the coyotes will attack them, while many others fear for the safety of small children and pets.

A neighborhood Facebook group has been used to warn neighbors of sightings, so they can avoid those areas. But some tell us that they continue to see them out at night and even now during the day coming into their yards.

Patrick and Rayne Smith say back in August they lost their cat, and never saw it again.

Patrick says, “We were told that likely when a coyote attacks a cat they leave a tail behind and that’s what we found a tail and some other things and that was it."

Realizing the problem of coyotes is obvious to many in this Powell community, but what can be done?

Residents like Alana Vick say she’s getting coyote rollers installed on her fences with the hope that it’ll keep the animals from leaping into their property and causing harm.

The TWRA says there are no limitations to the amount of coyotes you can hunt or trap and you’re able to do it year-round.

For the Smith family, they’ve learned from their unforgettable situation and have decided to keep all their pets inside for the night.

The TWRA also advises that if you have a repeated coyote sighting near your home to not leave pets or small children unattended, don’t leave food or loose garbage outside, and to cut off the coyotes water supply.

