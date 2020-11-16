Gatlinburg continuing 47th annual Festival of Trees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The city of Gatlinburg is continuing its 47th annual Festival of Trees this year amid the pandemic.

According to a release, the festival is free beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on 234 Historic Nature Trail.

A special kickoff will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. and with a Candy Canes and Cocktails Preview Party and Silent Auction. Attendees can purchase silent auction items, decorated wreaths and swags and bid on their favorite Christmas trees.

Advanced reservations are recommended as tickets will be limited to allow social distancing.

The festival will feature a one-way walk through enchanting Christmas trees and decorations. Santa will be available for visits on Friday Nov. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and crafts to-go will also be offered to complete at home.

Breakfast with Santa has been postponed until 2021.

Visitors are required to wear a mask.

To purchase tickets visit the website here.

