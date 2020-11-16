Advertisement

Gibbs Elementary and Middle School move to online learning starting Tuesday

Gibbs Elementary and Middle School announced they will be moving to online learning starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
School
School(mgn)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gibbs Elementary and Middle School announced they will be moving to online learning starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to Knox County Schools, the online learning will last for six school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

KCS said the decision is ‘based on the metric of “Teacher / School Staff Attendance”, along with elevated student quarantine levels. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.’

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state