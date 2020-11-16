Gibbs Elementary and Middle School move to online learning starting Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gibbs Elementary and Middle School announced they will be moving to online learning starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to Knox County Schools, the online learning will last for six school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

KCS said the decision is ‘based on the metric of “Teacher / School Staff Attendance”, along with elevated student quarantine levels. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.’

