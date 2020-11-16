Advertisement

Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays

The Graduate Knoxville is offering up to 50% off stays between Nov. 30 and March 31.
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Graduate Knoxville is offering up to 50% off stays between Nov. 30 and March 31.

According to the hotel, the Cyber Monday deal is the biggest offer of the year.

To access the deal use the code GAME ON.

For more information visit the Graduate Knoxville hotel here.

