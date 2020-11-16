Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission is set to discuss and possibly vote Monday night on an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a potential COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Once a plan is approved, the county health department said initial shipments of the vaccine will be first given to healthcare providers and first responders.

The strategy could put the vaccine distribution for the general public in 2021.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Department, said the county looked to purchase some of the potential vaccine, and they would see “who’s willing to take the vaccine," adding they don’t know what that will look like or how many will take it.

The commission meeting started at 5 p.m. and can be viewed here.

