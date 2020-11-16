Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault

A Knoxville man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 16 for multiple outstanding warrants including aggravated domestic assault from an incident in July.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Knoxville Police Department, 23-year-old Jyrmanie Moulden was arrested Monday afternoon on the 2800 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Moulden had multiple outstanding warrants, including an aggravated domestic assault from an incident that occurred in July 2020 at the 1200 block of Mystic River Way and aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred also in July at the 100 block of Taliwa Court.

Moulden was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and held on a $45,000 bond.

