Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Golden Corral restaurant in Knoxville announced it is now permanently closed.

According to an employee, the restaurant closed its doors for the last time due to issues that were “strictly COVID related.”

The restaurant located on Clinton Highway has been open for 15 years.

At the time of its closing 47 individuals were employed by the restaurant. An employee told WVLT they were informed of the shutdown only four hours before they closed.

The employees thanked all the loyal customers who visited the restaurant on a regular basis over the years.

