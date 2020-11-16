Advertisement

Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues

The employees thanked all the loyal customers who visited the restaurant on a regular basis over the years.
(Photo by Randy Davis)
(Photo by Randy Davis)(KWTX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Golden Corral restaurant in Knoxville announced it is now permanently closed.

According to an employee, the restaurant closed its doors for the last time due to issues that were “strictly COVID related.”

The restaurant located on Clinton Highway has been open for 15 years.

At the time of its closing 47 individuals were employed by the restaurant. An employee told WVLT they were informed of the shutdown only four hours before they closed.

