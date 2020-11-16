Advertisement

Maryville couple celebrates 65th Wedding Anniversary

Martha and Dwain say they knew they were the one for each other.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dwain and Martha celebrated 65 years of marriage on Veterans Day.

The two married when Dwain was 19 and Martha was 20.

Dwain says he knew Martha was the one for him, even though he was engaged to another woman at the time.

“I was engaged to a girl in Lenoir City and when I met her I thought oh boy, this is the one I want. So the next date I had with the Lenoir City girl I said, you see that girl over there behind the bar? She said yes. And I said that’s my future wife. And oh boy, everything went silent," explained Dwain.

Martha says she and Dwain had a small amount of disagreements in their marriage but they don’t hold grudges.

The couple has two daughters and a few grandchildren.

Martha says she made a few promises to herself once they got married.

“I’ve always seen a lot of women who’ve let themselves go after they got married and I swore I was never gonna do that, and I swore that “I do” would be for a lifetime. And I would strive and do the best that I could to make it last," says Martha.

Out of their 65 years of marriage, Dwain says he has no regrets in marrying Martha.

