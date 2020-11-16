Advertisement

Maryville hosting Dobyns-Bennett in quarterfinals playoffs

Maryville High School will be hosting Dobyns-Bennett in the quarterfinals playoffs.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Maryville High School will be hosting Dobyns-Bennett in the quarterfinals playoffs.

Dobyns-Bennett announced Monday night on Twitter after receiving word from the TSSAA.

Dobyns-Bennett has been declared the winner of Class 6A playoff game against McMinn County.

The teams will be competing in the third round of the TSSAA Playoff Friday, Nov. 20.

