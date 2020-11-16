Quarterfinals set for TSSAA football playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state high school football playoffs roll into quarterfinal round action this Friday night. All games are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Now all the pairings are set except for one in Class-6A. Maryville will host the winner of the McMInn Co. vs. Dobyns-Bennett 2nd round game, which was not played last Friday night due to Covid concerns. The TSSAA is expected to decide on Monday how to proceed with that situation.

CLASS-6A

McMinn Co. (10-1)/Dobyns-Bennett (9-2) winner (TBD) at Maryville (12-0)

Riverdale (10-2) at Oakland (12-0)

In Class-5A, there are four of our East Tennessee teams still alive for a gold ball. You’ll see two of them in action on MyVLT. mark Packer and Austin Price will have the call of the South-Doyle at Central game. The two time defending state champions in Class-5A, Central is coming off a 28-14 win over Halls. The Cherokees advanced with a 27-20 victory at David Crockett. The winner of that game will face either West or Oak Ridge in the state semifinals.

CLASS-5A

South-Doyle (9-3) at Knoxville Central (10-2)

Oak Ridge (9-3) at Knoxville West (11-1)

CLASS-4A

Greeneville (9-3) at Elizabethton (12-0)

Nolensville (7-3) at Tullahoma (12-0)

In Class-3A, Gatlinburg-Pittman won it’s 2nd round game over county rival Pigeon Forge, that’s the good news for them. The bad news, up next is a visit to Alcoa to face the five time defending state champion Tornadoes. Winner moves on to face either Loudon or Red Bank in the state seminfinals.

CLASS-3A

Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-2) at Alcoa (11-1)

Loudon (10-1) at Red Bank (9-0)

CLASS-2A

South Greene (12-0) at Meigs Co. (11-0)

Trousdale Co. (10-2) at Watertown (11-1)

CLASS-1A

Oliver Springs (7-5) at Coalfield (11-0)

South Pittsburg (11-1) at Gordonsville (9-2)

