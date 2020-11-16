Advertisement

South Carolina fires Will Muschamp

It’s the second time he’s been let go from an SEC program midseason.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an...
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state