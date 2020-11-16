Staying cool through midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re soaking up plenty of sunshine, but it’s doing very little to warm us up through Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures have worked their way into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon, which is slightly below average for this time of year. We’ll remain quiet this evening as those numbers start to slide through the 50s and 40s.

Tonight could be a bit frosty as the skies clear and temperatures plunge into the mid 30s. There are some spots where a bit of a breeze will develop, discouraging the frost from forming, but it will add to the chill in the air.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but a weak cold front will add a reinforcing shot of cooler air behind some breezy winds. You’ll feel this with the wind, as gusts reach 15 to 20 mph at times. It won’t be as strong as Sunday’s winds, but it will make those highs in the mid 50s feel a few degrees cooler.

Gusts 15 to 20 mph for most, stronger in the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have more frost and freezing temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Wednesday’s high will be around 54 degrees and still sunny.

We’ll return to more seasonal averages by Thursday, nearing 60 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Friday and the weekend continues to warm to mid 60s, but clouds slowly increase by late in the weeken. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slowly becoming mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible later into the evening.

Scattered showers arrive Monday as another cold front moves our way.

Temperatures stay cool through Wednesday before climbing late week. (WVLT)

