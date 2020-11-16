Advertisement

Tennessee university tapped to help Music City Grand Prix

The inaugural event is expected to attract more than 100,000 spectators.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — When the cars start their engines at the new Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, next August, they will drive a course that was helped along by a nearby university.

Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Concrete and Construction Management has been tapped to create special concrete mixes for the race’s barriers and pit row, according to the school. The school is working to create safer and lighter blends of concrete using recycled materials and better molds for the upcoming open-wheel IndyCar Series event. The eco-friendly concrete mix could also help reduce the cost of putting on the race, according to the school.

Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews, an MTSU alumnus, said in a news release he is excited to partner with the school and show off its accomplishments to the world. The inaugural event is expected to attract more than 100,000 spectators.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state