“The final chapter has not been written,” Pruitt says in response to coaches declining pay cut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt opened his weekly Monday news conference by reacting to the news that broke last week regarding eight assistant UT coaches who declined to take pay cuts.

Pruitt deemed the information accurate on his assistant coaches choosing not to accept a cut in salary. In response, Pruitt said, “I know where their hearts are at. The final chapter has not been written on that.”

Coach Pruitt added that during the entire situation, he never sat down to communicate specifically with any assistant coach.

Pruitt said he knew they were being approached about pay cuts but didn’t know the outcome until the article came out last Friday. Coach Pruitt added that the information is accurate but that, " I do believe the final story hasn’t been written yet, it’s a fluid situation and with contracts, things change so there’ll be opportunities to make adjustments as we move on."

VFL coaches Jay Graham and Tee Martin were the only contracted assistants on Pruitt’s coaching staff to accept the athletic department’s requested pay cut.

Martin spoke via Zoom at Monday’s QB Club Luncheon and when asked about the pay cut situation he responded by saying, "When we were approached about it months ago, we really didn’t know what it meant. We’d heard about other places doing the furlough approach and other places doing the pay cut approach. We were just trying to figure out right thing to do.

Every man has their own decision to make. No one was right or wrong for what they are doing.

I felt it was just the right thing to do, having conversations with coach Fulmer and getting a better understanding of what’s going in our whole athletic department and what they were asking other people to do within our athletic department and making that sacrifice.

Really I ultimate thought it was the right thing to do."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.