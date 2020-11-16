Advertisement

“The final chapter has not been written,” Pruitt says in response to coaches declining pay cut

Coach Pruitt added that during the entire situation, he never sat down to communicate specifically with any assistant coach.
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt opened his weekly Monday news conference by reacting to the news that broke last week regarding eight assistant UT coaches who declined to take pay cuts.

Pruitt deemed the information accurate on his assistant coaches choosing not to accept a cut in salary. In response, Pruitt said, “I know where their hearts are at. The final chapter has not been written on that.”

Coach Pruitt added that during the entire situation, he never sat down to communicate specifically with any assistant coach.

Pruitt said he knew they were being approached about pay cuts but didn’t know the outcome until the article came out last Friday. Coach Pruitt added that the information is accurate but that, " I do believe the final story hasn’t been written yet, it’s a fluid situation and with contracts, things change so there’ll be opportunities to make adjustments as we move on."

VFL coaches Jay Graham and Tee Martin were the only contracted assistants on Pruitt’s coaching staff to accept the athletic department’s requested pay cut.

Martin spoke via Zoom at Monday’s QB Club Luncheon and when asked about the pay cut situation he responded by saying, "When we were approached about it months ago, we really didn’t know what it meant. We’d heard about other places doing the furlough approach and other places doing the pay cut approach. We were just trying to figure out right thing to do.

Every man has their own decision to make. No one was right or wrong for what they are doing.

I felt it was just the right thing to do, having conversations with coach Fulmer and getting a better understanding of what’s going in our whole athletic department and what they were asking other people to do within our athletic department and making that sacrifice.

Really I ultimate thought it was the right thing to do."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state