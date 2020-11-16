Advertisement

THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was recognized on Nov. 12 for the largest cocaine seizure in the state year-to-date 2020.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was recognized on Nov. 12 for the largest cocaine seizure in the state so far in 2020.

According to a release, on April 29 around 10:26 a.m. THP trooper Ryan Fletcher conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at mile marker 82 in Loudon Co. for a traffic violation.

Trooper Fletcher said he observed indicators of tampering on a 2011 Audi Q7 wheels and wheel well. The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and gave an unlikely travel itinerary.

Consent to search the vehicle was obtained after the driver advised he had been searched in Mississippi the night before.

THP said Trooper Kevin Stroup arrived to assist trooper Fletcher with the stop. Both troopers observed indicators of an aftermarket compartment upon inspecting the wheel wells on the vehicle.

Officials say the driver was detained and Loudon County Sheriff’s Department K-9 was called to assist and indicated a positive alert.

The vehicle was moved to a garage where a further search of the vehicle’s rocker panels revealed two large compartments containing 20-kilo sized bricks of suspect Cocaine.

Officials say federal prosecution is pending.

