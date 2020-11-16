TSA discovers loaded gun at McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A loaded gun was discovered at a McGhee Tyson Airport checkpoint Monday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Around 6:30 a.m., TSA officials detected a Springfield .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA agents immediately contacted the police after the discovery.

KPD took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

According to TSA, firearms are allowed to be transported in checked baggage, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Monday morning’s discovery is the sixth firearm detected by TSA officers at McGhee Tyson Airport in 2020. In 2019, a total of 26 were discoverd.

Passengers who bring firearms to checkpoint face potential criminal charges and TSA penalties.

