USGS confirms 1.7 magnitude earthquake in East Tennessee early Monday

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake shook Chattanooga at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, earthquakes that register as less than a 3.0 are classified as a level I. That means it is “Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

Knoxville and surrounding areas do not sit on a traditional plate boundary, what we often think of as causing tremors. Instead, we sit along the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. Most local earthquakes are ‘weaker,’ but some people will still feel the ground shaking if the magnitude is 2.5 or higher.

You may hear sounds with earthquakes. According to the USGS, many people report hearing loud “booms” along with seismic activity.

"No one knows for sure, but scientists speculate that these “booms” are probably small shallow earthquakes that are too small to be recorded, but large enough to be felt by people nearby," USGS says.

To learn more facts about earthquakes, go here.

If you felt the earthquake the USGS wants to know. Visit their website to report your experience.

