Vanderbilt limiting attendance for game against Vols

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University announced it will limit attendance for its final two home football games of the season.

According to the university, attendance will be limited to parents and families of student-athletes and a specified number of graduate and professional students.

Fans and other Vanderbilt students will not be allowed to attend the remaining two home games against Florida on Nov. 21 and Tennessee on Nov. 28, Athletic Director Candice Lee said.

University officials said the decision was based on the advice and guidance of local health officials and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center as cases continue to increase.

“While we’ve been able to learn so much and adapt our approach in regards to how to manage our game day environment as safely and efficiently as possible, the pandemic continues to be a major challenge,” Lee said in a statement. “Yet our parents and families have made so many sacrifices in support of their student-athletes this season. I’d like to extend my deepest appreciation to them for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout these difficult months. This is a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer on our Commodores in-person.”

Up to 500 tickets will be issued to visiting teams for their student-athlete family members as required by the SEC.

Vanderbilt basketball will begin without spectators in attendance until further notice. Last week, coach Jerry Stackhouse said he preferred to start the season with no fans at Memorial Gym.

