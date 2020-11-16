Advertisement

“We can save the world we’re living in,” Dolly Parton offers advice for a ‘divided’ America

“I think we’ve just become so divided, 'cause people just seem to love to hate. You know,” Parton said.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tenessee country legend, Dolly Parton appeared on an episode of “Today” to promote her new Christmas album and tackled some serious topics.

“We can’t save the world, but we can save the world we’re living in,” Parton said. “Maybe I’m dreaming. But I don’t think so.”

During the interview, Parton expressed her thoughts on the current state of the country.

“I think we’ve just become so divided, 'cause people just seem to love to hate. You know,” Parton said.

Parton said the Christmas season is coming up and, “we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year. And Lord knows, I hope next year is better than this one."

Parton also promoted the release of her first holiday album in 30 years, “A Holly Dolly Christmas."

The singer said she had longed to do another Christmas album, but never had the time. During the pandemic, Parton said she was finally able to focus on creating the album.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, two sons found dead at South Carolina home
Report: Tennessee fifth fattest state in the US
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
Could you guess what a new report says Tennessee’s top comfort food is?
Report names Tennessee’s top comfort food
Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
Knox County Commission discussing vaccine distribution plan
Thanksgiving dinner, Photo Date: 11/25/2010 / Cropped Photo: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls
Knoxville man arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Knoxville man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
Graduate Knoxville
Graduate Knoxville offering half off stays
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state.
THP trooper recognized for largest cocaine seizure in state