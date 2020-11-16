“We can save the world we’re living in,” Dolly Parton offers advice for a ‘divided’ America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tenessee country legend, Dolly Parton appeared on an episode of “Today” to promote her new Christmas album and tackled some serious topics.

“We can’t save the world, but we can save the world we’re living in,” Parton said. “Maybe I’m dreaming. But I don’t think so.”

During the interview, Parton expressed her thoughts on the current state of the country.

“I think we’ve just become so divided, 'cause people just seem to love to hate. You know,” Parton said.

Parton said the Christmas season is coming up and, “we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year. And Lord knows, I hope next year is better than this one."

Parton also promoted the release of her first holiday album in 30 years, “A Holly Dolly Christmas."

The singer said she had longed to do another Christmas album, but never had the time. During the pandemic, Parton said she was finally able to focus on creating the album.

